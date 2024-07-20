WW Scores Five National Awards for Outstanding Journalism

James Hin, founder of the Psilo Temple, stands in Amazon Park on Sunday, April 24, in Eugene, Oregon.

From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: WW took home five prizes, two of them first-place honors, in the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards, a national contest for alternative newspapers.

Anthony Effinger won first prize for exploratory reporting for his feature on black-market psilocybin therapy (“The Mushroom Underground,” April 26, 2023).

Nigel Jaquiss received a first-place health care reporting award for his investigation of Oregon’s failure to provide rehab beds for people with traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” Jan. 18, 2024).

Among WW’s other prizes was a third-place nod for innovation for Bennett Campbell Ferguson and Seaerra Miller’s comic book about a Portland comics shop.

WW also received two second-place awards: one for Lucas Manfield’s profile of mothers recovering from fentanyl addiction, and another for Sophie Peel’s investigative reporting on the cannabis outfit La Mota, which led to the resignation of Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “This brings the receipts,” a judge wrote.