Metro Councilor Christine Lewis Seeks Clackamas County Seat

Metro Councilor Christine Lewis has applied to fill the seat left vacant on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners after Melissa Fireside resigned amid charges she stole $30,000 from an 83-year-old Lake Oswego man.

The four remaining commissioners will pick Fireside’s replacement from dozens of applicants, including perennial candidate for state treasurer Jeff Gudman.

Lewis’ bid for commissioner was first reported by the Wilsonville Spokesman.

Councilor Lewis represents Metro District 2, which includes Gladstone, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie and West Linn. Reelected in 2022, Lewis is considered a strong contender for president of the Metro Council when Lynn Peterson finishes her second term in January 2027.

Compared with that position, a switch to county politics would be a step down, at least in pay. The Metro president earns the same salary as an Oregon circuit court judge—currently $185,508. That number could go up if a bill aimed at raising judicial salaries passes in the Legislature this session. Clackamas County commissioners are paid $130,213.

Lewis, a 2007 graduate of Reed College, says she is seeking the county job because it’s full time, unlike her Metro gig.

“I spend a large amount of my time working on things in tandem and collaboration with Clackamas, like housing services, transportation, and projects like Willamette Falls Locks,” Lewis said in an email. “What I wish for most for the county is stability and thoughtful leadership. I believe I would bring that plus competence and pragmatism.”

The candidate selected for the Clackamas County vacancy will serve until December 2026. An election that November will determine who serves through the end of 2028.