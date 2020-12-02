As Taprooms Closed, Full Sail Brewing Pivoted to Hard Kombucha

Full Sail, whose brewery overlooks the Columbia in downtown Hood River and helped put that city on the map, started making beer in 1987. But its rank among 250 Oregon craft brewers has drifted from fifth in 2017 to 15th today. For most brewers, the most lucrative part of the business, the on-premises pub, has been closed or limited in service since March. And few have the bottling capacity to sell big volume on grocery shelves.