What's It Like to Run a McDonald's During a Pandemic? The Orders Get Larger

State Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) and her husband, Mark, own four McDonald's restaurants in the Portland metro area, including one on Southeast 82nd Avenue and another in Oregon City. "I say JP Morgan Chase has four, because we have loans," says Bynum. Drive-thru restaurant visits increased by 26% over three months this spring as COVID-19 cratered the rest of the industry. Bynum misses the older patrons who would arrive at her McDonald's for a breakfast club, and she worries for her employees. But business has increased.