"At the hearing, he confirmed for me that he believes in making sure all voices are heard whether they voice support or dissent on matters of policy and I really respect that he encourages civility and respect from all parties during these conversations. So regardless if he agrees with me on matters of policy I respect him as a leader and wanted to support him with the hope that it would encourage him to run for re-election. My donation isn't going to win him a campaign but it is a show of support for the dignity of the process he brings to city council."