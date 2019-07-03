“There are many legitimate reasons why a person might want to wear a mask,” says Kimberly McCullough, the ACLU’s policy director. “People who wear clothing that covers their faces for religious reasons. They may be going somewhere they don’t want to be recognized: at treatment centers for certain types of illnesses; at a protest where they might be recognized by boss or landlord or overbearing parents; people might fear being doxxed; they might be worried about an abusive ex-partner; they might be worried about tear gas or pepper spray.”