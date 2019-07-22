Three groups involved in Portland's transportation scene are co-sponsoring the memorial. BikeLoudPDX is a group of biking activists who advocate for safer biking transportation and traffic safety. SouthEast in Active Motion is a neighborhood association that tries to eradicate what they call "transportation inequities" on the east side of the river. And the Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood Association has been advocating for road improvements in their Southeast neighborhood for years.