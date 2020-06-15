Two people were stabbed Sunday night in the area near a homeless camp in North Portland that had grown to more than 50 tents earlier this month.
In the past, the city has cleared such large camps, but in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall has not wanted to disperse people and potentially spread the virus.
It's not clear from information released by the Portland Police Bureau whether the victims or the assailant lived in the camp. The bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Here are the details released so far:
"On June 14, 2020, at 10:45 pm, North Precinct officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the area of North Oberlin Street and North Macrum Avenue. Officers arrived and made contact with two victims who had been stabbed by another person.
"Officers applied lifesaving measures by applying a tourniquet, and the two victims were transported to an area hospital. Both victims had stab wounds, one with serious injuries. A crime scene was established and an investigation is ongoing."
