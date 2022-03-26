Portland Fire Bureau Seeks Funding to Decrease Urban Forest Fire Risk in Portland

In the face of accelerating climate change, Portland Fire and Rescue is seeking funding approval from City Council this spring for a position that would be tasked with creating a plan for potential wildfires in Portland’s urban forests like Forest Park and Powell Butte.

Last year, WW wrote about the risk of Forest Park going up in flames and the increasing worry amongst city officials that Forest Park is a tinder box just waiting for a spark.

Jonna Papaefthimiou, director of the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, told WW at the time a fire in Forest Park was “one of the highest threats to public safety in our city.”

Warmer temperatures and drier, unmaintained foliage coupled with people living in or near those urban forests in tents or other structures makes for a combustible and highly dangerous environment, where one spark can turn it into a raging fire. (Houses lining the park, too, add additional flammable materials that can inflame a fire).

The bureau is seeking $312,000 of the city’s $104 million remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the two-year position.

“The threats posed by climate change, increased building density, and houseless individuals living in the urban-rural interface demand that we give appropriate and immediate focus to preparation and planning,” the bureau’s budget request reads. “These are locations where houseless encampments have grown in recent years, putting the houseless populations at significant risk. Additionally, the people and properties that reside in proximity to wildland parks are threatened.”

Firefighters at two nearby stations do routine rides along the narrow walking paths in a heavy-duty Kawasaki golf cart, looking for potential manmade fire risks like campfire remnants and cigarette butts.

And last summer, City Council unanimously approved new protocols for more proactively moving campers near forested areas deemed a wildfire risk by the city’s Fire Marshal.

If funded, the position will implement strategies like alert systems, evacuation routes and relocation of campers from urban forest areas and other natural areas that are deemed high risk. The position will work to quicken the deployment of firefighting resources to those areas when a fire begins, and will also seek to put more resources toward mitigating the chances of a fire occurring.

The budget request also concedes that the city’s policy during much of COVID-19 to not displace campers caused for more trash build-up near and in those forested areas, increasing the risk of fire.

And in an acknowledgment to the disfunction of the city’s siloed bureau system, the budget notes that the fire bureau could not send camp clearing requests directly to the city’s team that sweeps camps, which the bureau writes “further exacerbated conditions in wildland areas.”