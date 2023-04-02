County’s Behavioral Health Center Downtown Abruptly Shuts Down For Three Weeks

Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland, which serves the city’s homeless population as a day center, abruptly shut down at the end of last week.

It will remain closed until April 17, according to the county website. An announcement on the website cited “building improvements and staff training.” But the lengthy closure occurred with little advance notice on a Friday evening.

The county did not immediately comment on what happened to precipitate the closure. A nonprofit called the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon has run the day center since it opened in early December. Its executive director, Janie Gullickson, maintained the closure was due to planned staff trainings and building improvements.

The sudden closure comes just one week after the county announced the second phase of the center: a behavioral health residential program that seeks to transition people into permanent housing from off the streets within 30 days, and a 19-bed program on the fourth floor that seeks to place people in housing within 90 days. The county said the two programs would be up and running this spring, but offered no specific date.

The day center on the first floor currently provides a safe respite for homeless people and helps connect them to services like addiction and mental health providers. Staff there have all experienced either homelessness, addiction or mental health diagnoses before; a peer-support model that experts say provides a deeper connection between client and provider.

Last month, WW wrote about concern from surrounding business owners about the spill-over effects from the BHRC. Business owners cited increased vandalism, drug use and physical safety threats since the opening of the center in December. The center, according to the county, serves about 1,100 people per week. They’re offered showers, laundry and a safe place to rest.