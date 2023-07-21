Kmart Fire Sends Chunks of Asbestos Flying Around East Portland

The chunks of blackened debris and dust that fell on the Argay Terrace neighborhood after an abandoned Kmart went up in flames there on Wednesday morning contain asbestos, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said today.

Debris found at Luuwit View Park just south of the burnt Kmart tested positive for the carcinogen, DEQ said. All activities in the park have been cancelled, and the Parkrose School District has told administrators to keep all activities indoors.

“The public should take steps to protect themselves from the potentially hazardous material,” DEQ said. “Debris will look like ash, paper, or chunks, and easily crumbles into fibers that can be inhaled. Do not touch, pick up, move, sweep, or vacuum any ash or debris that may have come from the fire. Keep children and pets away from ash and debris.”

People should stay out of any gardens if they were exposed, DEQ said, and shouldn’t mow their lawns.

Black chunks of insulation the size of Frisbees landed in the Hidden Oaks Apartments complex just east of the Kmart. Luuwit View Park is just southeast of Hidden Oaks. The area is home to several schools. Parkrose High School and Parkrose Middle School are west across Northeast 122nd Avenue from the Kmart. Shaver Elementary is just south of Luuwit Park.

“The stuff is everywhere,” said Argay Terrace resident Sharon Chin. “Everyone is just floored. We all want to know how it’s going to get cleaned up. The next question after that is who pays for it.”

The abandoned Kmart is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, a New Jersey real estate developer who also owns the Minnesota Vikings professional football team. Wilf has leased the land to Prologis, a San Francisco-based firm, to build a freight warehouse. Argay Terrace residents have been fighting the plan, saying that the warehouse would bring more diesel-spewing trucks into a neighborhood that’s already plagued by them.

The vast, 13-acre site has been decaying since 2018, when the Kmart closed. In 2021, it was the site of a brawl between anti-fascists and far-right Proud Boys, fought with paintball guns and baseball bats.

A spokesman for Wilf’s company, Garden Homes, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment. Nor did a spokeswoman for Prologis.

“The city is working closely with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Health Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Multnomah County, and others to help address this,” a spokesman for Mayor Ted Wheeler said in an email. “We’ll follow up when we have more information.”

Wilf has owned the Kmart site since the mid-1980s. Wilf took over Garden Homes from his father, Joseph, who started Garden Homes with his brother in 1954 to build single-family houses. A Garden Homes subsidiary, Garden Commercial Properties, manages 25 million square feet of retail and office space.

The vacant Kmart on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, after fire. (Anthony Effinger)







