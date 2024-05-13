Mapps Asks Rubio to Delay Consolidation of Permitting; Rubio Says No

Last August, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to consolidate all of the city’s permitting functions and employees into a single office in an attempt to streamline the city’s permitting system, which has long been viewed as cumbersome for developers to navigate.

The Council vote came after a months-long exchange of competing ideas for how to fix the city’s permitting functions by city commissioners Mingus Mapps and Carmen Rubio. Mapps opposed consolidation, arguing that all the city needed to do was clean up competing city codes. Rubio argued that consolidation was the only fix that would actually make a difference.

Mapps’ bureau portfolio includes the city’s infrastructure bureaus, which all have independent permitting staff within them currently. Mapps’ opposition was in part fueled by the opposition of three of his bureaus, all of which regularly touch developments that require permits: the Portland Water Bureau, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and the Bureau of Environmental Services. (Portland Parks and Recreation also opposed the idea, as of last summer.)

Rubio’s plan won out, backed with the full-throated support of the business and development community, and Mapps eventually signed onto it last fall. All permitting functions would move under one entity under the Bureau of Development Services by July 1, 2024.

But late last week, Mapps asked Rubio to delay consolidation for several months. Mapps says he’s concerned that the consolidation is happening before there’s a clear plan for how the new entity will work.

“One of my concerns is that we ought to figure out how this is going to work and then fill it with bodies, instead we seem to be building it and then figuring it out,” Mapps says. “My permitting people are saying to me: ‘Boss, I’m supposed to move over to this new shop, and it’s not clear who my boss is going to be and how we’re going to make decisions.’”

Mapps says he’s also worried about the increased costs to his bureaus of funding the consolidation, a price tag that right now is unknown: “I certainly have concerns about the overhead model and how much it will cost me.”

Rubio said no to Mapps’ request.

“Today, Commissioner Rubio informed Commissioner Mapps that she was staying the course,” says chief of staff to Rubio, Jillian Schoene. “This is exactly the kind of change Portlanders were looking for when they voted to change our form of government.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler, in his proposed budget, directed permitting bureaus to figure out how to fund the new overhead model of the future permitting entity by Sept. 1.







