Council Vice President Takes Issue with President’s Approach to Limit Speaking Time

Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney sent a Thursday email to her 11 council colleagues containing data on who talked the most on the dais.

The result: Councilors Sameer Kanal and Eric Zimmerman talked far more than their counterparts. The Oregonian first reported on the email yesterday.

In her email, Pirtle-Guiney wrote she would seek to impose restrictions that she hoped would cut down on the disparity, but that she was open to any and all other suggestions.

In a Friday morning email, Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane—who in recent weeks has publicly clashed with Pirtle-Guiney—took umbrage at the president’s actions.

“As I look at the data that was made public, I’m reminded of my many years as an educator and teacher mentor—I’ve learned that shame and control rarely lead to lasting, positive change," Koyama Lane wrote. “If that was not the intent of this communication, I understand that this is nonetheless how it is being received by some.”

Koyama Lane established herself early on as the peacemaker on the council, and has in the first six months of this new council appeared averse to conflict and in lockstep with Pirtle-Guiney on how to run the council meetings.

But that changed in recent weeks. Most notably, Koyama Lane during a budget work session earlier this month stood up against Pirtle-Guiney, demanding that one of her amendments be heard despite Pirtle-Guiney’s request that she table it alongside dozens of other councilor amendments.

Koyama Lane, backed up by her more left-leaning colleagues, got her way.

It wasn’t the first time that the progressive caucus took issue with Pirtle-Guiney’s handling of meetings, but it was the first time that Koyama Lane publicly challenged the president’s authority.

Koyama Lane in her Friday email wrote: “While I appreciate the attention to how we use time on the dais, I want to clarify that the proposed limits were not something I was previously aware of or consulted on. I was surprised to receive the recent communication and to see this made public before a council-wide conversation had taken place.”

Koyama Lane did not name Pirtle-Guiney by name, but the implication was clear: This idea didn’t come from me, nor do I agree with how the president approached it.

Pirtle-Guiney, in a phone call with WW, said that Koyama Lane encouraged her to track speaking time from the start.

“The vice president encouraged me to do more tracking and think about some new ways to do things and I appreciate her leadership on this and her encouragement to make some changes,” Pirtle-Guiney said. “Leadership is hard, and partnering on leadership is always going to bump into challenge. I remain committed to working with her as we lead this council.”