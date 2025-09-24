After Tense Discussion, East Portland Councilors Approved To Rent New Office

East Portland city councilors Jamie Dunphy and Candace Avalos received unanimous approval from their colleagues this week to secure a 3.5-year lease for office space in their district.

The two councilors have sought since spring to find an office in their district after their fellow District 1 councilor, Loretta Smith, took over an existing city lease in the Nick Fish building in the Gateway neighborhood, but Dunphy and Avalos opted not to join her.

As of this week, the duo was still seeking new office space. In a unanimous vote after 30 minutes of discussion, the City Council approved their request to secure a lease as an emergency ordinance. But the matter stirred up impassioned conversation amongst members of the council because of what happened before.

The three District 1 councilors this spring initially sought to find a space that could fit all three council offices. To that end, other councilors Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Tiffany Koyama Lane and Dan Ryan each pledged money from their office budgets to help fund a District 1 office.

Things did not go quite as planned. Smith took over an existing city lease in the Nick Fish building and Dunphy and Avalos shortly flirted with a pricey office buildout in the same building. Though they soon after dropped the concept, what transpired led councilors Smith (who had contributed a portion her budget to a joint office) and Ryan to retract their donations.

“Councilors Smith and Ryan decided to retract their dollars,” Avalos explained during the Wednesday council meeting.

Avalos and Dunphy cited a lack of appropriate space when they declined to join Smith in the Nick Fish building, and still maintain that the space wasn’t appropriate for three offices. But Avalos and Smith in the spring told slightly different stories of what happened during the office talks, and those old tensions briefly flared during the Wednesday discussion.

“When I was told that I didn’t have the same values as Councilor Avalos, by her directly, I was concerned,” Smith said, recalling the conflict this past spring. “I was concerned that I would be putting my office into a hostile environment.”

Dunphy defended the lease he and Avalos brought forward this week, explaining how every other space the two councilors toured in their district in recent months was woefully inadequate. He also addressed the discomfort of the conversation.

“This is an incredibly awkward conversation,” Dunphy said. “I’m not accustomed to the level of scrutiny that my office budget is being put under. I am a duly elected official, and I am choosing to spend my money in a way that connects me directly to my community. I appreciate good fiscal responsibility; this is as responsible as we can be.”

“This is as good of an opportunity to get a permanent location in East Portland as we could hope for,” Dunphy added.

When Smith and Ryan retracted their donations earlier this year, that left donations from Pirtle-Guiney and Koyama Lane for the Avalos-Dunphy lease. Those donations, combined with money from Avalos and Dunphy office budgets, total $705,000. The donations from Pirtle-Guiney and Koyama Lane is enough to cover all one-time costs during the entire life of the lease, city staff said on Wednesday.

“As all costs have been forecast, and the $705,000 in funding already set aside for this project is anticipated to satisfactorily absorb all foreseeable costs through the term of the lease, the probability of needing additional funding is low,” documents accompanying the ordinance read.

Even councilors not directly impacted by the lease had strong opinions on the matter.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to try to micromanage the transactions that come out of individual councilors’ office,” said Councilor Mitch Green. “I certainly would not appreciate that myself.”

Koyama Lane said the council needed to stand by its frequent pledge to support District 1, which has historically been disenfranchised. She asked councilors to separate the interpersonal conflict from the lease at hand.

“What I’m seeing are some challenges interpersonal dynamics and some hurt feelings, and maybe some things that shouldn’t have been said, or should have been followed up on, or should have been repaired,” Koyama Lane said. “I want to separate that from what’s before us today. This is not about these three councilors...I made the choice to give my money based on the fact that District 1 has lacked representation here in City Hall more than any other district.”