Police Investigate Fire That Consumed Councilor Candace Avalos’ Car

Portland police say they are investigating a possible arson outside of City Councilor Candace Avalos’ East Portland home.

The fire, police said in a press release, burned Avalos’ car as well as the carport where she had parked it.

The Portland Police Bureau said firefighters arrived on the scene at 2:40 am Sunday. “Upon arrival,” police said in a statement, “they found several vehicles and a carport on fire. The vehicles were parked and unoccupied. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

“East Precinct officers responded to the scene and assisted with the initial investigation. They determined that the vehicle of origin belongs to City Councilor Candace Avalos.”

The incident is being investigated as “suspicious in nature,” police said Sunday.

Avalos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first-term councilor representing District 1 is one of the architects of the city’s new, expanded form of government, and is part of the council’s progressive bloc, commonly known as Peacock.

The incident echoes a suspected arson near the home of then-City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez nearly two years ago. Gonzalez reported someone had set his father’s Honda Accord on fire on Jan. 12, 2024. Police deemed that car fire suspicious as well, and an anonymous person took credit for the arson online. Shortly before leaving office, Gonzalez filed a legal notice threatening to sue the city for not swiftly investigating the blaze.