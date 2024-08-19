Multnomah County Delays Opening of Deflection Center

Multnomah County has postponed the opening of its drug deflection center until mid- to late October because the county says it needs more time to train staff and ease safety concerns among residents in the Buckman neighborhood, where the center is under construction.

The center, at 900 SE Sandy Blvd., was scheduled to open Sept. 1, the day that illegal drugs are set to be recriminalized across Oregon. That date was set by the Legislature when it repealed large parts of Measure 110 and recriminalized possession of controlled substances.

As part of the repeal, legislators urged counties to “deflect” people in possession toward treatment and away from jail. Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has for months been pressing to open the deflection center by Sept. 1, over the objections of community members. County Commissioner Sharon Meieran has also called for a pause, saying the plan wasn’t fully baked.

Vega Pederson announced the delay in a press conference today. She also unveiled a new name for the deflection center: the Coordinated Care Pathway Center.

“I’ve stated we will open the Coordinated Care Pathway Center as long as we are ready and can safely provide deflection services,” Vega Pederson said in a statement. “After listening to subject-matter experts, neighbors and the community, we are going to take the additional time we need to open in a way that’s safest for the people we are trying to serve, for staff, and for our community.”

Mobile units deployed by the county health department will handle deflection until the center opens in October, Vega Pederson said. They will refer people to treatment and other services. The county is finalizing “medical and procedural guidance to support law enforcement in determining when and how to refer someone for deflection,” the county said.

Under House Bill 4002, which undid much of Measure 110, people stopped for user amounts of illegal drugs may seek deflection if they don’t have a warrant or face other criminal charges at the time of their arrest.

Vega Pederson developed the county’s deflection program with a team that included Portland Police Chief Bob Day, Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg, Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, and behavioral health and criminal justice experts.

The certificate of occupancy for the center, housed in an old printing warehouse, will be granted Aug. 28, at the earliest, the county said. As soon as it is, Tuerk House, the Baltimore-based contractor chosen to run the center, will enter the facility and begin training staff.

Tuerk House is hiring staff, a process that has been slowed by a shortage of nurses that persists even as the pandemic wanes. “More time is needed to recruit, onboard, and ensure compliance with licensing and credentialing requirements,” the county said.

“I’d like to thank health department staff for working tirelessly to develop a deflection model in partnership with Tuerk House,” health department director Rachael Banks said in a statement. “We are committed to providing deflection services safely, guided by behavioral health care best practices.”