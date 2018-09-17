A federal judge sentenced the owner of Portland dispensary chain Cannabliss & Co. to seven months in prison for tax evasion.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy Williams says Matthew Price lived a "double life" as he advised the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on cannabis regulations but failed to pay his personal and business taxes on income made selling the drug in Oregon.
"Marijuana businesses and business owners are subject to the same federal tax laws as every other business and will be scrutinized for criminal wrongdoing," Williams said. "Tax cheaters will not be tolerated in any industry."
Price refused to pay taxes on his income between 2011 and 2014, during which time he earned between $42,000 and $590,000 annually.
He joined the OLCC's Recreational Marijuana Technical Advisory Retail Subcommittee in 2015 and offered advice in the crafting the states rules governing the recreational cannabis industry.
After he serves seven months in prison, Price will serve three years of supervised release, with six months under home detention.
