On the day before jury selection was due to begin, both defendants elected to waive their right to a jury trial and put their fate in the hands of Judge David Rees. A Stanford University grad who earned his JD from UC Berkeley School of Law, Rees was named to the bench in 2009 after a career as a civil litigator at Stoll Berne, a left-leaning plaintiff's law firm. (Most criminal cases are resolved before trial, and the Oregon Department of Justice doesn't keep statistics on the percentage of cases decided by a jury versus those decided by a judge.)