The right-wing crowd had followed antifascists to Cider Riot, jeering at them and pepper spraying people sitting on the pub's patio. A fight between the two groups broke out. Kramer allegedly hit a woman in the back of the head, knocking her unconscious. A civil lawsuit against Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, Kramer, Cooper and several other people involved in the May 1 incident alleges Kramer broke one of the woman's vertebrae.