Portland police today arrested far-right brawler Ian Kramer on six charges related to a May 1 assault in front of a local cidery, including felony assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of tear gas, and disorderly conduct.
Matthew "Deme" Cooper is listed as a co-defendant in the indictment, and he faces charges for disorderly conduct and harassment, according to court records.
Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the arrest and charges.
A secret indictment was filed and unsealed by the court after Kramer's arrest Wednesday afternoon.
Kramer made headlines for attacking a group of antifascists at a local cidery, Cider Riot in Northeast Portland. He was part of a small crowd of far-right provocateurs, including Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer supporters.
The right-wing crowd had followed antifascists to Cider Riot, jeering at them and pepper spraying people sitting on the pub's patio. A fight between the two groups broke out. Kramer allegedly hit a woman in the back of the head, knocking her unconscious. A civil lawsuit against Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, Kramer, Cooper and several other people involved in the May 1 incident alleges Kramer broke one of the woman's vertebrae.
Police and prosecutors have weathered criticism for failing to make arrests in violent incidents between far-right extremists and antifascists captured on camera at Portland protests. Last week, WW reported that police launched a criminal investigation after Gibson complained about a non-violent confrontation between an antifascist and Patriot Prayer supporter before prosecutors brought charges against the leftist protester.
