What happened this week: Cantu and two other protesters filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Oct. 7 against the city of Portland and its police officers. Cantu says in the lawsuit that he still suffers from dizziness and tinnitus. His attorneys argue that the Portland Police Bureau has a practice of responding with disproportionate violence to left-wing protesters. "The decision to fire explosives at the heads of protesters and use rubber bullets on fleeing, nonviolent protesters in this case was made by PPB officials […] who are sufficiently senior that the decision may fairly be said to represent official policy of the city of Portland," the lawsuit says. PPB declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said it's not currently using "aerial distraction devices" as crowd control.