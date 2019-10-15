Police are investigating the death as a homicide—but that's not the same thing as murder and covers many killings that aren't premeditated. On Oct. 14, an eyewitness account emerged: Darryl Perez, who lives in a tent across 9th Avenue from the Democratic Party offices, told The Oregonian and the Portland Tribune he heard an argument before the crash. He described the hit-and-run as an instance of road rage. Kealiher's mother held a press conference Oct. 15 and asked people to stop talking to the media. "They just fuel the rumor mill which everyone close to Sean has had to suffer through," Laura Kealiher said.