"The City cannot place these types of speech restrictions on Portlanders who limit their engagement to peaceful, socially useful activities such as feeding people," says OJRC director Juan Chavez in a statement. "Compassionate assistance for the houseless may not translate into dollars and cents in revenue for the city like business activities do, but its high value to the community should be protected. As we enter the holiday season, a policy like the one being proposed fundamentally shocks conscience and is seemingly contrary to the professed values of the city."