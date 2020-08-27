"It is becoming difficult to stand our ground on our current directive, as not all of us are following it," Steward wrote. "If we do not pull together and wear our face coverings when we can't maintain six feet of social distancing, we may be mandated to wear masks at all times. I will have no control over that decision, nor will our Agency Operations Center (AOC). I am in no way pointing fingers, as I too need to be more mindful about putting on my face covering when I'm within six feet of others."