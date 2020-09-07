One of the problems with freedom of speech being the go-to legal defense for strip clubs is that it's no substitute for labor rights or the freedom to work without state persecution. But Linde's decisions have given dancers the latter, at least, in Oregon. In some other states, they work under the constant fear of potentially life-ruining club raids where a too-close lap dance can result in an arrest. It's not that conservative Oregon lawmakers haven't tried to change that, it's just that all they have to show for it are failed ballot measures and drafted bills that wouldn't pass the Robertson test.