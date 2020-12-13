Jeremy Joseph Christian, who was convicted of murdering two men on a rush-hour MAX train in 2017, filed an appeal of his conviction in early December, court records show.
On June 24, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht sentenced Christian, 38, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for one of the most shocking acts of violence in Portland over the last two decades.
On Dec. 2, Christian filed a Notice of Appeal with the Oregon Court of Appeals, records show. The state appointed Christian an attorney Dec. 3.
Court records indicate that Christian on Dec. 7 asked Multnomah County for the transcripts of more than 40 hearings from his case. The requested transcripts constitute the court record in its entirety, according to the document, spanning across nearly three-and-a-half years, from May of 2017 to October of 2020.
The appeal lands nearly 10 months after Christian's conviction.
In February, jurors unanimously found Christian guilty of two counts of murder in the first degree for killing Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and attempted murder in the first degree for the stabbing of Micah Fletcher. The three men interrupted Christian's racist rant at two Black teenage girls on the MAX train.
Christian, whose idiosyncratic political beliefs centered on his right to say whatever offensive thing he wanted, in any company or setting, centered his defense on the idea that he had been attacked for expressing his right to free speech. Jurors didn't buy his claim of self defense.
Jurors also found Christian guilty of two counts of assault, three counts of intimidation in the second degree, two counts of menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of intimidation in the second degree.
Christian is currently incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, prison records show.
