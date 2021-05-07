The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a grand jury indicted 20-year-old Daniel Mugisha for the murder of Michael Arthur, an employee at Cured Green cannabis dispensary in North Portland.
After 9 pm on December 14, 2020, the 44-year-old Arthur let a customer into the store after checking his ID. As he entered the store, surveillance footage showed, three more men attempted to force their way inside. As Arthur tried to force the door closed on the intruders, the man who had already entered the store shot Arthur in the back, killing him.
The indictment alleges that Mugisha intentionally killed Arthur using a firearm during a robbery. Mugisha is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree with a firearm, three counts of murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm, one count of burglary in the first degree with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
As WW reported in March, Arthur’s death occurred amid a spate of cannabis shop armed robberies in Portland. By the time Arthur was killed, Portland cannabis shops had already been robbed, burglarized or looted 95 times in 10 months, according to data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
Earlier this year, Mugisha was charged following the New Year’s Day armed robbery at the Collective Awakenings dispensary in Northeast Portland. Like the Cured Green robbery, prosecutors alleged Mugisha was one of four men who robbed the dispensary.
Today’s indictment also charges Mugisha in connection with a Nov. 23 robbery, where prosecutors say he attempted to murder four people using a firearm. For this event, he faces four counts of attempted murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm and two counts of assault in the second degree with a firearm.
