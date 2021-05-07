The indictment alleges that Mugisha intentionally killed Arthur using a firearm during a robbery. Mugisha is charged with two counts of murder in the first degree with a firearm, three counts of murder in the second degree with a firearm, one count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm, one count of burglary in the first degree with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.