The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is considering pursuing criminal prosecution against Portland Police Officer Thomas Clark, believed to be the officer who tackled and punched a volunteer medic named Tyler Cox during an August 2020 protest, according to multiple sources.
Cox’s attorney Jospeh Piucci tells WW that the case has been under review by the District Attorney’s office since December, but that the DA has not made a decision yet about whether or not it will pursue charges.
Video from the August 31 protest shows the officer tackle and punch the medic, an ICU nurse named Tyler Cox.
This development occurs less than two weeks after a grand jury indicted PPB Officer Corey Budworth on one count of assault in the fourth degree last week for hitting a photographer with a baton during a protest last August.
It also follows news that a case for Detective Erik Kammerer is under review by the Oregon Department of Justice, at the request of Multnomah County prosecutors.
Both Budworth and Kammerer were members of the protest unit called the Rapid Response Team (RRT). It is unclear whether Clark was also an RRT member.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau did not respond immediately to WW’s request for comment.
