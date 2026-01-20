Starry Night Killer Larry Hurwitz Arrested

One of Portland’s most notorious murders is having a long afterlife.

Sandy police arrested Larry Hurwitz, 71, on Jan. 16 and booked him into the Clackamas County Jail on a misdemeanor harassment charge.

The Sandy Police Department did not disclose details of the arrest, first reported by The Oregonian, but a Jan. 20 charging document says he subjected the victim to “offensive physical contact.” It adds: “The state further alleges this act constitutes a crime of domestic violence.”

Hurwitz pleaded no contest in 2000 to the murder of Tim Moreau, a 21-year-old promoter at the Starry Night rock club in 1990, when Hurwitz strangled him to cover up a ticket counterfeiting scheme. The murder was uncovered by reporter Jim Redden, who investigated it for WW and another newspaper, PDXS.

Related: Read WW’s original cover story on Moreau, “Missing and Presumed Dead.”

Hurwitz served eight years of an 11-year sentence, and was arrested again in 2019 in Huntington Beach, Calif., with 2 kilos of cocaine.

At the time of his arrest last week, records show, he was living in deep Northeast Portland. A civil court ordered Hurwitz to pay $3 million to the parents of Moreau, whose body was never found. But Moreau family attorney Erin Olson, also retained by the family of Hurwitz’s latest alleged victim to represent her interests, tells WW the civil judgment expired in December 2021 and is no longer collectible.

Hurwitz was arraigned Jan. 20.