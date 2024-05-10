Readers Respond to Our May Endorsements

The first mailbag after the endorsements needs no introduction. But here’s a sneak preview: In the week after the endorsements issue (“The Right Stuff,” WW, May 1), the preponderance of mail comes from readers puzzled by our balancing act on Multnomah County races. You can find our picks on page 10. Here’s what our readers had to say:

fletch512, via Reddit: “The County Commission endorsements are a joke. They endorsed two candidates with no serious opponents (Julia Brim-Edwards and Vince Jones-Dixon). For the other races, Willamette Week went with status quo candidates who have accomplished nothing other than getting a paycheck from nonprofit advocacy organizations that get funding from local government.”

Sarah K, via Twitter: “hey @wweek you don’t have to look to New York to find the donor class.

“They are right here in Portland, they have names, and they produce high rents which push people out of the housing market and into houselessness.

“And they are bankrolling Vasquez’s campaign.”

Marjorie J. Simpson, via wweek.com: “These endorsements are correct on District Attorney and County Commission Districts 3 and 4, though not like there was really a choice there. At this point, Schmidt has more employee complaints against him than Sam Adams.

“Willamette Week caved in to the nonprofit industrial complex on Districts 1 and 2. Moyer and Singleton—two nonprofit cronies that think years of cashing a paycheck stemming from taxpayer-funded contracts somehow qualifies them to run a multibillion-dollar county. I see nothing in their resumes other than advocacy work for whichever union or nonprofit signs the check.

“I don’t know why Willamette Week has it in for Jessie Burke (District 2) and Vadim Mozyrsky (District 1), both of whom have been active for years volunteering their time to address public safety needs and homelessness. Perhaps they’re still holding a grudge that Vadim ran against Jo Ann Hardesty (whom Willamette Week endorsed over Vadim)? Both Jessie and Vadim in their interviews provide practical solutions rather than vague references to unspecific plans. I’ve worked with both through my neighborhood association and wish them great success on the County Commission.”

Suzanne Sherman, via wweek.com: “Once you guys supported putting fluoride in our water I decided not to trust any of your endorsements. Vasquez says he has no problem putting homeless people in jail if they violate a street camping ban…is that something you guys think is okay??? Sounds awfully cruel, unkind and detrimental to me. I’ll be voting for Schmidt and am still making my mind up about the others but I won’t be following your endorsements to make my final decision.”

CONSTITUENTS BACK CHAICHI

The recent edition of the Willamette Week offered a somewhat half-hearted endorsement of Rep. Farrah Chaichi for re-election in House District 35, featuring the line, “It’s reasonable to wonder if much of her suburban district knows what she’s championing.” As a native to Aloha who spent over 20 years of my life in those suburban hills, I know exactly what Representative Chiachi is championing and so do her constituents.

The Aloha-Beaverton area is beautiful. Nature surrounds incredibly diverse working-class neighborhoods. It’s a place where the uncertainties of our present are met with solidarity, community, and hope.

Farrah’s recent tenure in Salem shows her leadership championing this communal spirit, be it from her tireless dedication to workers with her support of union struggles, to how she reaches out to all of her neighbors no matter their station in life to fight for a shared common decency.

Beavertonians and Alohans see these qualities and support them. One only has to look at the large number of donations and volunteers powering her campaign in this primary. We are proud to see that one of their own, championing the values they live day to day, carries their voice into the State’s capitol, a leader who won’t compromise their beliefs just to play politics as usual, someone who is a fighter for what the communities of Beaverton and Aloha stand for.

Oregon is made better for the leadership Farrah shows in the statehouse, no matter if you live in the suburbs or the city. Arrison J. Warner Southeast Portland

