Readers Continue to Debate Socialism

SOCIALISM IS NO DANGER TO DEMOCRACY

I was somewhat surprised by Sophie Peel’s article “Better Off Red?” [WW, July 16]. First off, I considered the bright red cover to be provocative and red-baiting. I couldn’t clearly tell whether Ms. Peel was simply reporting on the democratic socialists on the Portland City Council or was feeling a bit suspicious and casting a bit of questioning shade their way. Although I tend to vote Democratic (and am definitely not a Republican!), I find the ideas of democratic socialists to be refreshingly supportive of a more equitable economic system while holding to democratic principles. Bernie Sanders is a great example—he is always looking out for those of us on the lower rungs of the economic ladder. In a country as rich as the U.S., there should not be people who are hungry, or houseless, or unable to pay for basic needs such as medical care and education. Countries in Europe who are not as rich as the U.S. nevertheless do a far better job of caring for their less fortunate citizens. In my opinion, it is not socialism we should be afraid of, but fascism and a government intent on accruing the most wealth for the very few on the backs of the many millions of the rest of us.

Also, though I could be wrong, I tend to doubt that someone making $200,000 a year would flee the city or state to avoid a 1% or 2% tax hike on their income (at least I wouldn’t). Especially if those taxes would go toward taking care of those not so fortunate.

I think we would be better off protesting against those intent on destroying our democracy than in casting shade on the democratic socialists among us.

Rinny Smith

Southeast Portland

AN UNEARNED DIG AT JORDAN SCHNITZER

There is a rather well-worn saying that aptly applies to your recent article “Better Off Red?” Opinions are like noses, most everyone has one. It concerns a personal dig at Jordan Schnitzer for allegedly trying to undermine the Preschool for All program. I am troubled by the besmirching of the reputation of Mr. Schnitzer and by extension his now-deceased parents. People who have lived in Portland as long as I have and who have paid only the most casual attention to community goings on do not require a detailed briefing to fully appreciate the personal time, energy and, yes, the willingness to donate generously of their own filthy lucre to enrich our community in a multitude of ways as the Schnitzers.

My recommendation to Ms. Katbi is to act like I was taught as a child: If you can’t say something decent about another person, just keep quiet. Or, failing that, at least make an effort to learn more about the person before expressing your thoughts.

I’ll refrain from the pages and pages of commentary that come to my mind regarding the remainder of the article except to say: Gasp!!

Daniel Wayne

Southeast Portland

GUNFIRE GOES BEYOND ROCKWOOD

Looking at this cited map of gun violence, clustering is clearly focused around population density and the Burnside transit corridor, which is consistent across the city of Portland and the rest of the U.S. [“The King of Rockwood,” WW, July 23]. Why is that presented as a Rockwood problem specifically? Very sensationalist writing. As a Rockwood resident of seven years, our neighborhood is no more dangerous than anywhere else with similar density in Portland. Misrepresenting low-income communities in this way increases the likelihood of further exploitation by bad actors.

Jason Naumann

Northeast Portland

CORRECTION

An item in the July 16 edition of Murmurs incorrectly identified the buyer of the Peloton Apartments in North Portland. The buyer, Berkshire Residential Investments, is not affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm founded by investment legend Warren Buffett. WW regrets the error.

