Why Are Oregon Incumbents Allowed a Head Start on Filing for Office?

I recently saw a notice about candidate filing deadlines in Oregon. Apparently we’re now letting incumbents go first, with challengers getting their turn a week later. Is this some new form of electoral prima noctis for the Epstein class? —Civics Nerd

Given your pseudonym, Nerd, you probably won’t be shocked to learn that at first your dry, administrative question seemed destined for the too-dull-to-print pile, along with “Leaf Blowers: Why So Loud?” and “What’s the Deal With Potholes?” Thanks to recent developments in Montana’s U.S. Senate primary, however, your bland query is suddenly crackling with the fierce urgency of tomorrow’s headlines. I’ll alert the Pulitzer committee.

It probably says more about my nerdiness than yours that I can look at a largely unheralded by-election two states over and see a game-changing jolt of intrigue, like the sudden appearance of boobs in a direct-to-video Cinemax thriller. But to weirdos like us who get our news in writing, rather than as videos from hot 19-year-olds who look like they might be naked in the thumbnail, it does matter.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines was up for reelection this year. As an incumbent, he would have cruised through his primary virtually unopposed. However, at 4:57 pm on March 4—three minutes before the filing deadline—Daines surprised the political world by announcing that he would not seek reelection. This left the GOP without a candidate.

Just kidding! In an incredible stroke of luck, another Republican had filed just five minutes before Daines’ announcement. What are the odds? The new (and only) candidate on the GOP side is U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme (pronounced “ALL-me,” as in “the GOP field in this race is all me.”) You don’t need to be Sy Hersh to see this as a shady (though legal) conspiracy to ensure that Alme, Daines’ handpicked successor, would not face a primary opponent.

Even a lot of Republicans think this is bullshit. (In fairness, Dems do it too; U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (Ill., 4th District) drew fire for a similar stunt last November.) The practice has grown so unpopular, in fact, that it’s actually been outlawed in a few forward-thinking, good-government–minded states.

Sound like anyone you know? Yup, along with Michigan and Nebraska, Oregon has instituted staggered filing deadlines to prevent the above practice, which I plan to call “Dainesing” from now on. Hopefully, Sen. Daines won’t be too offended by this repurposing of his name. It could be worse—just ask Rick Santorum.

Questions? Send them to dr.know@wweek.com.