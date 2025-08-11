Multnomah County Opens Cooling Centers as Temperatures Near 100 Degrees

With temperatures expected to near or exceed 100 degrees today and Tuesday, Multnomah County officials opened three cooling centers across Portland starting at noon. Four Multnomah County Library branches will extend their hours until 8 pm.

The three cooling centers—located at Gateway Church, Congregation Beth Israel, and Portland Covenant Church—will be open from noon until 9 pm, providing food and water. Pets are welcome and no one will be turned away. The four library branches with extended hours are Albina, Central, Gresham, and Midland.

TriMet will not be charging fares for those going to and from the cooling centers.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning, and County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson declared a state of emergency. Forecasters with the NWS’ Portland office say the chances of the highs today and tomorrow exceeding 100 degrees are 40% to 60%—in other words, a coin flip.

The county conducted outreach to homeless people before the heat wave began, distributing cooling kits and partnering with community-based organizations such as Meals on Wheels, but warned that certain groups are more at risk than others, most prominently those that live alone at home without air conditioning.

“Cumulative days of heat with such little overnight cooling — especially in apartments with no air conditioning — will increase risk especially for people who are homebound, elderly, have a disability or underlying health conditions,” officials warned.

The county reported that two-thirds of heat related deaths since 2021 were men over 50, most of whom lived alone without air conditioning.

In total, there are over 70 cooling spaces distributed throughout the city. Indoor cooling spaces include libraries and community centers, and outdoor cooling spaces range from pools to fountains to water filling stations.

Over the next few days, Health Officer Dr. Richard Bruno is urging everyone to drink more water and seek air-conditioned spaces.

“Air conditioning is very protective against heat and could save your life,” he said. “If you’re worried about the cost, think of it as an investment in your health, or reach out to 2-1-1 to learn about utility assistance programs.”

Cooling centers will remain open as long as conditions warrant, the county says. Visit multco.us/hotfor the latest information.