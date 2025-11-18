At OHSU, Specter of a Strike Fades in One Realm but Grows in Another

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Oregon Health & Science University has reached a tentative labor agreement with a union representing about 700 health care providers who had authorized a potential strike last month.

But a separate negotiation, with the largest labor group at OHSU, remains at an impasse. And that union said Monday that its members have authorized a potential strike.

No work stoppage is imminent. The 8,000 or so OHSU workers represented by Local 328 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees cannot go on strike before Dec. 12, as an ongoing 30-day “cooling off” period in the negotiations runs its course.

But the possibility looms larger after a vote over the past week to support a strike, should the bargaining committee ultimately decide to declare one.

AFSCME represents several groups of workers at OHSU. This latest strike threat comes from a unit that includes an eclectic mix of staff, who labor in realms spanning administration, patient care, research and food services. The union has indicated a predictable sticking point: wages.

This, along with an unsustainable workload, was also cited by a separate union, the Oregon Nurses Association, when it announced Oct. 29 that about 700 health care workers it represents, including physician associates, certified nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners, had authorized a strike of their own.

But that possibility has become fainter. According to ONA spokeswoman Myrna Jenson, the union told members Nov.5 that its negotiators had reached a tentative agreement with OHSU. She said the parties are reviewing the agreement before sending it to members for a final ratification vote.

As in many hospital systems, OHSU leaders have in recent months warned that rising costs have put it on an unsustainable financial trajectory. A major cost is labor.

In a statement Monday, OHSU said it “has long-standing, cooperative relationships with collective bargaining units” and that “we are hopeful that any strike can be avoided.”

Asked last week about ongoing contract negotiations, OHSU president Dr. Shereef Elnahal said, “I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get a good contract for our members.” Asked about a timeline, he said, “We’re hopeful about doing it within the next couple of months.”