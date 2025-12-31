Union Says Legacy Clinicians To End Strike

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

A monthlong clinician strike at Legacy Health is ending.

Days after workers voted to reject an initial tentative agreement, their bargaining team and Legacy reached a new and improved one, the union said late Tuesday.

The deal still awaits approval of 135 or so advanced practice providers who have been striking since Dec. 2 as they pressure Legacy to improve the terms of their union’s first contract.

But, unlike with the first contract vote a few days ago, they will return to work no matter what they decide. Even if the contract is not ratified, says their union, the Oregon Nurses Association, the workers will not strike during a 90-day cooling-off period, though bargaining will continue.

“APPs play a critical role in our healthcare system, standing on the frontlines, caring for Oregonians, and saving lives,” the union says. “If their contract is ratified, they will gain the full protections of a union, marking a significant milestone for healthcare workers in Oregon. Once again, APPs are leading the way and demonstrating what true solidarity and collective action look like.”

The first tentative contract in key ways resembled the offer Legacy had made before the strike—a reason workers ended up rejecting it, the union said. It was not immediately clear what specifically changed about the second tentative agreement, which was not yet been posted online as of Wednesday morning. But in its announcement, the union said Legacy advanced the timing of raises, among other things.

Legacy says it’s pleased at this outcome. It says it expects to know the results of the union vote by Jan. 3 and the employees will return to work no later than Jan 4.