Oregon Lays Out Core Public Health Plan Goals for Years Ahead

The Oregon Health Authority last week released its “health improvement plan,” laying out the state’s core public health objectives in the years to come.

The plan, while largely conceptual, offers some insight into the thinking inside the state agency responsible for Oregonians’ health outcomes. OHA oversees some of the toughest challenges in the state, from treating mental illness to administering federal Medicaid dollars. It also faces significant headwinds as the cost of care increases and the pursestrings of the Oregon Health Plan tighten.

In that context, the release of OHA’s benchmarks for measuring its own success is of some interest. The document describes four core priorities of focus—each of which features a quantifiable primary objective that grounds an array of goals.

The first area, “health environments,” focuses on strategies to manage risks from a range of environmental forces, from toxins to climate-related factors like extreme heat and wildfire smoke. The primary objective focuses on the state’s proficiency in identifying the source when it finds elevated levels of lead in someone’s blood. In 2024, OHA says, that probable source was found in 77% of cases. Its 2029 goal: 88%.

The second focus area is around “individual, family and community well-being”—a domain that ranges from sexual violence prevention to family support programs. The agency says its primary goal in this realm is to reduce unintentional overdose deaths to 1,620 in 2029 from the 2023 baseline of 1,761, an 8% reduction.

The third area, “health promotion and disease prevention,” focuses on encouraging healthy behaviors, as well as the promotion of disease prevention programs like vaccines. For its primary goal here, OHA seeks to increase the number of 2-year-olds who complete the recommended series of child vaccinations to 78.5% by 2029, up from 68% in 2024.

The fourth category, “emergency preparedness and response,” focuses on regional plans to respond to health threats. Here, OHA’s primary goal is to reduce by 50% the number of visits to the emergency department and urgent care that are tied to a heat-related illness.

The agency describes its goals as ambitious but achievable.

“The State Health Improvement Plan provides a roadmap for maintaining and improving the health of all people—of all ages, in all places—in Oregon,” says OHA Public Health Division director Naomi Adeline-Biggs in a written statement. The plan, she says, “is our compass, guiding us through the complexities of the future while keeping us focused on our goal: a healthier, more connected Oregon.”