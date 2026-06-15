Two Major Portland Health Systems Getting New Chiefs

Dr. Susan Huang is the new Legacy Health President and CEO.

Two major Portland health systems are getting new chiefs.

Monday was the first day of Dr. Susan Huang’s tenure as president and CEO of Legacy Health. Meanwhile, Oregon Health & Science University just named a new chief executive, Amy Shlossman, to oversee its hospital and clinics beginning this summer.

Both women will assume command of multibillion-dollar institutions responsible for the health and wellbeing—not to mention employment—for much of the population of Oregon and Southwest Washington State. Both will be tasked with managing skyrocketing institutional costs while keeping unions, a fatigued physician-core and the public contented.

Huang, a dermatologist and former Providence executive, replaces interim CEO Dr. George Brown, a former longtime Legacy CEO who had returned in 2024 to lead the institution.

OHSU also at one point relied on old hands to keep its health system running while it struggled to fill the position permanently.

The process wasn’t pretty, In two-plus years of searching, the health system cycled through several interim chiefs—most recently Chief Medical Officer Renee Edwards and before this Tim Goldfarb—and at least two short-lived permanent CEOs. The last one, Tarek Salaway, lasted a little over three months before, in an ugly episode, being abruptly fired early this year by OHSU President Shereef Elnahal.

Amy Shlossman is the new OHSU Health CEO. (Courtesy of OHSU)

Shlossman, a Baltimore hospital executive, appears to have been a candidate alongside Salaway. She was selected, Elnahal said in an announcement Friday, based on her participation in a prior national search and an additional round of interviews and reference checks.

Shlossman has Oregon ties. She was the CEO of the American Red Cross of Oregon and Washington before a career as a hospital executive. Elnahal in his announcement credited her with a “significant operational turnaround” at Baltimore’s Sinai hospital, where patient safety rankings went from last in Maryland to first.

Shlossman’s first day is set for Aug. 31. WW has inquired about her compensation and will update this article when it hears back.

A Legacy Health spokesperson said the system was not releasing Huang’s compensation. Since Legacy is a nonprofit, presumably the figure will be reported in public tax forms down the line.