Oregon Legislators Consider Strict Cellphone Ban for All Oregon Students

Students at Grant High are subject to an “off and away all day” policy.

School cellphone bans have dominated conversations in state legislatures this year, and Oregon is no exception.

On Wednesday, the state’s House Committee on Education heard public testimony for House Bill 2551, an effort from several legislators to codify a statewide cell phone ban from bell to bell for all students in Oregon. The proposal was generally well received, though a few key school district advocacy organizations fought for less restrictive guidance.

The bill has bipartisan sponsorship. Rep. Kim Wallan (R-Medford), Sen. Lisa Reynolds (D-Tigard) and Rep. April Dobson (D-Happy Valley) all testified in support of the strongest version of the bill, which includes an “off and away all day” approach (a controversial one at districts including Portland Public Schools, which passed a similar policy in January). All three placed some blame on cell phones for Oregon’s dismal academic outcomes and a worsening youth mental health crisis.

“The evidence is clear that reducing cell phone use during the school day improves academic outcomes, reduces behavioral issues and supports kids’ mental health,” Dobson said at the hearing. “This session, Oregon can join the growing number of states taking action to give kids cellphone-free schools.”

According to an Associated Press tracker from January, nine states had implemented cell phone bans or restrictions in schools, and 39 either had proposals to ban devices or provided policy restrictions. In Oregon, many districts have adopted policies at the local level, though Wallan said others are waiting on the state’s guidance. (The Oregon Department of Education released guidelines to help districts devise their own cellphone policies in October, though it is more lax than what’s being proposed in Salem.)

The hearing saw testimony from school administrators and pediatricians who favored a strong ban.

Ryan Richardson, a school administrator for North Clackamas Schools, said cellphones are designed to be addictive and have shifted the student and educator dynamic in schools. 2012, he says, is when Oregon started losing gains in nationwide testing and coincides directly with the rise in social media. (Oregon is dead last in fourth grade reading and mathematics when adjusted for demographics.)

Richardson says that in conversations with students, the right question to ask is not whether they want their cellphones restricted, but instead to ask about the impact phones are having on their lives. “We have data from our students that tells us half of them talk about its negative impact on their mental health, they talk about, it’s a negative impact on their grades.”

“We have enough information, we know what the right thing to do is,” Richardson says. “We have to make this move for them and with them.”

Lobbyists from the Oregon School Board Association and the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators both testified in support of an amendment to the bill which would give school districts more flexibility. That amendment would require districts to pass policies supporting cellphone bans during instructional time, but would leave times like passing periods and lunch up to school districts.

“A lot of our districts have gone through family engagement, student engagement, staff engagement, and we really don’t want to upend that work if they’ve already put in work to adopt a policy,” says Adrienne Anderson, the government relations counsel at OSBA.

Anderson added the amendment would provide exemptions for emergency circumstances, easing parental anxiety.

Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Bend) said that in the Bend-La Pine School District, the bell-to-bell policy was what had produced positive impacts in student engagement and increased attendance. (Oregon struggles heavily with chronic absenteeism.) She says administrators have seen kids more present in academic and social activities.

“I think it’s hard for some districts with parents that don’t want to implement this policy, and I want to say I really understand that. I’m a very anxious mom,” says Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Bend). “But this policy, I think, at the end of the day, is good for our kids.”