Kotek’s Education Accountability Bill Moves Through Both Chambers

The Oregon House of Representatives passed Gov. Tina Kotek’s education accountability package on Monday with bipartisan support, by a vote of 39-15.

It now awaits her signature, as does a record $11.4 billion spending package for Oregon’s K-12 schools.

That the two bills arrive on Kotek’s desk together is no accident. The relationship between Oregon’s increased education spending and dismal student outcomes became a hot topic this legislative cycle, after a presentation from the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University presented data showing that student outcomes had worsened even as investments had grown.

That finding grabbed the attention of legislators and Kotek, who in March presented a pair of education accountability bills to both legislative chambers, telling reporters she didn’t believe in writing a blank check.

The accountability bill will give more specific responsibilities to the Oregon Department of Education, which will be empowered to intervene in and coach struggling school districts, alongside establishing statewide education goals.

It will also lighten administrative burden at school districts, particularly around grant reporting, and track additional metrics for Oregon students.

“This bill creates a more transparent, equitable, and accountable framework for improving student outcomes, not just by setting standards but by pairing those standards with real support for the schools and districts that need it the most,” Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) said on the House floor on Monday. “It’s about making sure we have the data, the support systems, and the accountability structures to get students across the finish line.”

In the debate about school funding, a state-commissioned report from the American Institutes for Research suggested that in order to improve its outcomes, Oregon would need to spend billions more on education than it already has. (That report, as WW has reported, did not consider how Oregon currently spends its dollars so far.) It was met with skepticism from legislators.

Some Republicans have opposed Kotek’s accountability bill, arguing that the state needs less top-down control.

Whitney Grubbs, executive director of education policy nonprofit Foundations for a Better Oregon, says the bill’s passage is a milestone for Oregon education. But she, like several legislators, says it will require follow through and commitment.

“A record high investment in K-12 schools is coming with a clear statewide accountability plan to make sure our kids are learning, our schools are improving, and our education funding is making the biggest possible impact,” Grubbs says. “It will take a strong shared commitment from the state, all 197 school districts, and their communities to see this work through.”