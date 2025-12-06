PPS Superintendent Makes Recommendation on Jefferson’s Boundaries

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong on Thursday released her recommendation for how she thinks the School Board should end the practice of allowing Northeast Portland students to take their pick between Jefferson and three other surrounding high schools.

Armstrong has selected the option that would send Irvington Elementary students to Grant High School, while the other elementary feeders to Harriet Tubman Middle School—Sabin, Boise-Eliot Humboldt, and King—would be zoned exclusively to Jefferson.

The district is eager to fill Jefferson, especially because the high school is slated to receive a $466 million modernization with voter funds from the 2020 and 2025 property-tax bonds. This academic year, Jefferson enrolls 391 students, just a fraction of other PPS high schools, whose enrollments range between 1,025 and 2,074. That’s in large part due to a district policy that currently allows students living in those zones—many of those neighborhoods historic Jefferson feeders—to choose between attending Jefferson and three other surrounding high schools. (Those are Grant, McDaniel and Roosevelt high schools.)

The School Board in 2022 charged the superintendent with developing a plan to fill Jefferson, allowing for the school to receive comparable academic programming and extracurricular offerings. Since mid-October, the district has engaged in a public process surrounding Jefferson’s boundaries that has at times been heated and controversial.

It has presented three scenarios to try and bolster Jefferson’s enrollment, labeled A, B, and C, and proposes implementing those scenarios starting with the class of 2031, currently the district’s seventh graders.

In recent weeks, much of the conversation around boundaries has centered around Scenario B and Scenario C. The primary difference between the two scenarios is what high school Irvington Elementary School students would attend. That school feeds into Harriet Tubman Middle School, alongside Sabin, King, and Boise Elliot Humboldt elementary schools. Under Scenario B, its students are zoned into Jefferson; under Scenario C, its students are zoned to Grant.

Students at Vernon K-8, Faubion PK-8, and most elementary schools that feed into Ockley Green and Harriet Tubman are zoned for Jefferson under the district’s recommendations. Peninsula Elementary School and the Beach Elementary School Spanish Immersion program are zoned to Roosevelt.

Since the district’s initial release of plans, some families at Irvington and Sabin elementary schools have organized a strong opposition effort against those two schools ending up at Jefferson, citing everything from proximity to Grant versus Jefferson, to those elementary schools’ historic standing as Grant feeder schools. (In 2018, as the district prepared to re-open Tubman and turn most of its K-8 schools into elementaries, Sabin and Irvington middle schoolers were zoned into Tubman.) There has been an effort from some of those families to present their own scenario, termed “Scenario F,” which would zone both those schools into Grant.

But in recent weeks, another organized campaign of parents from across Jefferson’s boundaries has made a coordinated plea to the district to choose Scenario B, arguing it is the option that allows for the greatest continuity (middle schoolers sticking together), and that didn’t compromise any one school’s enrollment. (District officials have said that high schools need a minimum of 1,100 students to function as comprehensive high schools.)

Armstrong has sided with Scenario C.

The superintendent’s recommendation comes after the district hosted six community engagement sessions at middle schools and collected public feedback via a form. A Nov. 25 summary of those community engagement sessions noted that of the 244 responses the district received on its online feedback form to those sessions, nearly half of respondents preferred Scenario C. (That memo notably mentioned that because those surveys did not collect participant demographics, “we can draw limited conclusions about how representative attendees were of the affected stakeholders.)

“This plan will bring enrollment and program growth and predictability back to Jefferson, while still maintaining robust offerings at neighboring schools,” the recommendation reads. “Additionally, almost all students who live within one mile of a high school will be able to attend their closest school.”

Under Scenario C, the district projects that all four high schools affected by the redistricting will see enrollments above 1,100 students in the 2030–31 school year, though parents have asked for longer-term forecasts. That academic year, the latest PPS forecasts out, would see Jefferson enrolled with 1,232 students, Grant with 1,416, McDaniel with 1,524 and Roosevelt with 1,153. If enrollment projections from Portland State University hold, PPS will in future years struggle to hold all of its high schools above the 1,100 student figure.

The School Board will make its final decision on how to fill Jefferson in January, meaning there are still some engagement sessions parents can attend. The superintendent’s recommendation further alludes that there are more consolidations to come.

“This is the first step in a systemwide review, not a standalone change,” the recommendation reads. “The next phase of school right-sizing will begin in 2026.”