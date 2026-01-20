Portland Public Schools Proposes Cutting 290 Positions Amid Budget Gap

Portland Public Schools officials released preliminary budget recommendations Jan. 16 to patch a $50 million gap projected for the 2026–27 school year. They propose eliminating 288 positions, 180 of them in schools and 108 of them in the central office.

The cuts come as the district continues to struggle with rising costs, limited revenue and declining enrollment; the budget is expected to be finalized in June. Before then, it’s likely the district will face pushback from families over its proposals.

The district plans to blend grades in more classrooms at elementary schools and increase staff-to-student ratios in upper grades, resulting in the elimination of 91 full-time positions. And some of the most dramatic cuts will come to coaching and interventionist positions, the latter of which will be partially centralized. (Instructional coaches work with teachers to help them improve, while interventionists often support struggling students.)

Across elementary and middle schools, about 110 positions are on the chopping block. Declining enrollment will account for another 51 reductions in classrooms, counselors, and other departments across schools.

Those cuts at the school level would save the district $25.7 million. It’s saving another $24.3 million with staffing cuts in its central office.

The Portland School Board will hear the preliminary recommendations Jan. 27 and kick off a community engagement process expected to last through much of spring.