Puddles the Duck Must Be Drama-Free, University of Oregon Rulebook Says

It turns out that in order to become Puddles, the University of Oregon’s beloved mascot, one must have many ducks in a row.

UO’s Cheer & Dance & Mascots code of conduct for the 2025–26 academic year is a hefty eight-page agreement with rules that must be followed to don the costume. The document was first obtained by David Covucci, the editor in chief at FOIAball, a website that seeks public records from collegiate athletic programs.

The cheer team, referred to in the contract as “The Squad,” follows a strict three-strike policy, meaning multiple violations of the rulebook may result in missing a game. Strikes may be earned for any number of offenses: Attending practice in Adidas gear at a Nike school is a no-no; so is being late or failing to uphold a decent grade point average.

But the code also includes one long provision that suggests feathers have been ruffled. That section asks that The Duck and other team members maintain a harmonious relationship. Behaviors such as “gossiping about squad members” and “contributing to or causing dissension among members of the squad” are strictly prohibited.

Looks like the job might not be all it’s quacked up to be.