In another episode in the saga of never-used Wapato Jail, state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend) announced he'll open Wapato as an addiction treatment shelter for homeless people if he is elected governor.
"People across the state are increasingly frustrated by the finger-pointing, the inaction and lack of leadership from elected [officials], especially on this homelessness issue," Buehler said at a press conference held at Wapato on Thursday. "A perfect example of the lack of leadership and paralysis it causes is this Wapato facility."
If elected, Buehler has committed to creating 4,000 new temporary shelter beds and 4,000 supportive-housing beds by 2023. Buehler pledged $10 million in the 2019-20 budget to the effort—a number far short of what experts say is required.
It would cost $5 million to $7 million annually to operate Wapato, according to Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith. The facility could hold up to 1,000 people.
Buehler called on Governor Kate Brown to "join [him] and endorse the plan to turn Wapato into a shelter for those experiencing homelessness."
She didn't. Christian Gaston, spokesman for Brown's re-election campaign, instead pointed to Buehler's opposition the Metro housing bond. Buehler "hasn't put forward a serious plan to address this issue," Gaston says.
Gaston pointed to the state's homelessness investments, including $20 million in additional funding for permanent supportive housing and $30 million in new investments in rural Oregon.
"These are real commitments built on the work the governor has done over the past three years, not empty campaign promises," Gaston says.
Wapato was purchased in April by Portland property magnate Jordan Schnitzer. Schnitzer bought the property for $5 million, less than 10 percent of the $58.4 million that Multnomah County spent to construct the facility.
Last month, Schnitzer said he would begin the process to demolish Wapato unless he received a proposal to use it as a shelter by October 1. Schnitzer received a call from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler just days before the deadline. Wheeler told Schnitzer he had a plan and asked him to hold off on demolition, Schnitzer said.
Schnitzer says he hopes the city will follow through and provide a plan, but he's meeting with local nonprofits to explore other ways to fund and operate a shelter in Wapato. He won't demolish the building before the November elections.
"In the meantime, we are beginning to have some conversations that are very exciting," says Schnitzer. "I've said to everybody, dream first, then get practical."
