A Democrat entering the race for a rare open seat cited a rather unusual credential in announcing his run for office: a trip to the principal's office in second grade.
Andy Saultz, a former social studies teacher and now-assistant professor of education at Pacific University in Forest Grove, is joining the race to replace Rep. Mitch Greenlick, who is retiring after nine terms representing the solidly Democratic district that stretches from the Pearl District west to Bethany.
More than a year out from the Democratic primary, a rare open seat in the legislature is attracting competition. Already in the race is Serin Bussell.
Saultz took an early interest in politics:
"In second grade, Andy was sent to the principal's office for advocating a 'no vote' on Measure 5 too close to the polling station at Ridgewood" Elementary School, the press release notes. Measure 5 and 50 limited property tax increases, and therefore limited funding for schools, setting up a decades' long fight over school funding.
Saultz was student body president at Oregon State University, according to the release, and chair of the Oregon Student Association.
"We need a representative with the insight and experience to effectively advocate for progressive policies in the Legislature," Saultz said in a statement. "I look forward to advocating for how we can make progress when it comes to education, health care, housing affordability, the environment, social inequality, and the other challenges impacting our communities."
He is married to Jenny Saultz, an oncologist at Oregon Health and Science University. They have two young children.
