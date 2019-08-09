Holly Mills of Southern Oregon Rising Tide, a direct climate action group mentioned in several of the emails circulated by the task force, told The Guardian that Rising Tide "know[s] that the state, police and corporations have often tried to stop movements like this one by using fear as a tactic and repressing dissent [and] have prepared ourselves with this in mind." She and her fellow activists, she says, communicate on social media and over email "with the assumption that cops might be reading."