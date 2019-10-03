Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton) launched his campaign this summer to become Oregon Secretary of State, and less than a month later two candidates have entered the race to replace him in District 12.
Dick Schouten, a longtime Washington County commissioner, announced in August that he was interested in the job.
Kate Lieber, a Portland Community College instructor and board chair for the homelessness nonprofit Transitions Projects, announced this week she's running for the Senate seat,
A lawyer, Lieber also worked as a deputy district attorney for Multnomah County from 1995 to 2007. Lieber introduced herself with a video that includes biographical details including that she met her wife in Indiana, before moving to Oregon in 1995. She survived breast cancer and is a mother of two.
Meanwhile, in House District 33, which includes Northwest Portland, there are three candidates in the race, all Democrats. (Rep. Mitch Greenlick is retiring from the heavily Democratic district.)
Christina Stephenson, a civil rights attorney, has $36,082.08 in cash on hand for the race. Maxine Dexter, a doctor, has $25,877.19. Serin Bussell, chief of staff to Sen. Jeff Golden (D-Ashland), has $16,933.08 in cash on hand.
Comments