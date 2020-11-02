This is a also a particularly important year for a secretary of state's race because it coincides with the federal census, which happens just once per decade. In 2021, the Legislature will take the results of the federal count and redraw legislative boundaries. Their skill in redrawing those district lines in 2011—when the Oregon House was equally split between Democrats and Republicans 30-30—helped pave the way for the supermajorities Democrats enjoy in both legislative chambers today.