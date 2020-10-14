Incumbent Tobias Read, 45, served five terms in the Oregon House, representing Beaverton before winning this office in 2016. Read is not particularly partisan, appropriate for the most technocratic of statewide elected positions. (Ted Wheeler seemed far more comfortable in this role than he has as Portland mayor.) On Read's watch, the Oregon Investment Council has continued to excel at investing the state's more than $100 billion in pension and other funds. Read helped solve a messy disposition of the Elliott State Forest. After he joined, the Land Board voided an ill-considered sale and began transferring the property to Oregon State University's School of Forestry instead. Read has also implemented two ideas begun by his predecessor, Wheeler: bringing some investment functions in-house that the state previously paid big money to let Wall Street handle (saving more than $100 million a year) and implementing the nation's first state-sponsored retirement savings programs for workers who previously had no access to such programs (those workers have saved $70 million so far).