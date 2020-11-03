Early returns show that Oregonians voted in favor of Measure 109 by a margin of 56% to 43%, meaning Oregon will likely be the first state in the country to legalize the use of psilocybin, a hallucinogen derived from what's known colloquially as "magic mushrooms." The measure allows people 21 and older to take doses of psilocybin within licensed clinics and under the supervision of professional therapists.