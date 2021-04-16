Facing an increase in cases and renewed questions about the effort to vaccinate Oregonians equitably, Gov. Kate Brown on Friday urged Oregonians to halt the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing and getting a vaccine.
She did not announce new policy steps to combat the virus or to vaccinate more people.
“We must keep our eyes on the horizon and honor the personal responsibility we all share to follow public health safety measures,” said Brown.
The state’s epidemiologist warned that daily COVID-19 cases have “more than doubled” in just over a month. “Recent data are troubling,” says Dr. Dean Sidelinger, noting a 20 percent increase per week in the number of cases in each of the last three weeks.
Sidelinger also mentioned three examples of large social events that resulted in outbreaks that raise questions about the spread of the disease. People failed to wear masks and socially distance, Sidelinger said.
The outbreaks included “a multi-night karaoke event that led to 36 cases, three of whom were hospitalized, and tragically, one death,” he said. He also listed an indoor concert that led to 15 cases, and “a backyard gathering with 10 people with all of them falling ill.”
The last is notable in part because documented cases of outdoor infection have been exceedingly rare. The press conference did not include more details about the event. OHA did not respond to a request late Friday for details.
The state pledged to work with community groups to make vaccine distribution more equitable, but stopped short of offering details of how it would change course after a group of Latinx leaders on April 15 offered criticisms of the state’s effort to vaccinate that ethnic demographic.
Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen acknowledged a “profound shortcoming.” Allen added: “OHA and our partners need to do more.”
As WW reported last month, the way the state has rolled out the vaccine has disadvantaged Latinx Oregonians.
All Oregonians who are 16 or older are eligible for a vaccine as of Monday, April 19.
