“The opening of this relief program is a major step forward in the fight to save the local restaurants that make our communities whole. It’s been about one year since I first gathered with the Portland restaurant community to come up with a plan to bring relief to beloved dining and drinking establishments and protect the jobs, supply chains, and local economies they support,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “What started as a local effort to save restaurants became a national movement that secured $28.6 billion in relief funds that will be available soon. Restaurants have been hit harder than any other industry, but help is here.”